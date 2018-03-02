Person reportedly trapped in house fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Person reportedly trapped in house fire

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
FILE PHOTO FILE PHOTO
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) -

Fire crews from multiple counties are responding to a house fire after a report of a person trapped inside.

The fire is happening at a home near the intersection of C and Franklin avenues. Crews arrived to find heavy fire on the side of the building.

An elderly person is reportedly trapped inside, and crews are attempting to rescue the victim.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly