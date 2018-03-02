Friday's Scores - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Quarterfinal=

Cosby 76, Ocean Lakes 39

VHSL Class 5=

Quarterfinal=

Edison 83, William Fleming 65

Highland Springs 52, Norview 45

VHSL Class 4=

Quarterfinal=

King's Fork 67, Monacan 55

Lake Taylor 75, Eastern View 34

Millbrook 73, William Byrd 57

VHSL Class 3=

Quarterfinal=

Abingdon 68, Brookville 57

Hopewell 62, William Monroe 40

Lord Botetourt 55, Spotswood 47

Tabb 50, Culpeper 40

VHSL Class 2=

Quarterfinal=

Buffalo Gap 63, Prince Edward County 41

George Mason 51, Poquoson 42

Virginia High 69, Chatham 55

VHSL Class 1=

Quarterfinal=

Parry McCluer 54, Rye Cove 36

VISAA Division III=

Semifinal=

Carlisle 75, New Covenant 26

Timberlake Christian 41, Banner Christian 35

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Quarterfinal=

Western Branch 63, James River-Midlothian 56, OT

VHSL Class 5=

Quarterfinal=

Edison 64, Albemarle 56

Varina 57, Hampton 55

VHSL Class 4=

Quarterfinal=

Handley 57, Jefferson Forest 41

Huguenot 69, Deep Creek 53

VHSL Class 3=

Quarterfinal=

George Wythe-Richmond 66, Hopewell 64

Northside 72, Spotswood 47

VHSL Class 2=

Quarterfinal=

Gate City 67, Radford 48

R.E. Lee-Staunton 58, Greensville County 46

VHSL Class 1=

Quarterfinal=

George Wythe-Wytheville 74, Honaker 59

VISAA Division I=

Semifinal=

Bishop O'Connell 82, Trinity Episcopal 71

Paul VI 69, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49

VISAA Division II=

Semifinal=

Blue Ridge 71, Va. Episcopal 59

Miller School 65, Walsingham Academy 50

VISAA Division III=

Semifinal=

Christ Chapel Academy 53, North Cross 41

Williamsburg Christian Academy 85, Carlisle 76

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  NBC12 Basketball Central- High school state tournaments

    Here's a look at scores and schedules of games involving area teams in state tournaments.

  Hardy embracing fresh start with Roughriders

    Greg Hardy hasn't played in a professional football game since January 3, 2016, but will get back to the gridiron with the Roughriders on March 17. Hardy is embracing his fresh start in Richmond, and says he can't say much to ease the concern that some have regarding his checkered past, but calls himself a better person and says he's rehabilitated.

  National player of the year candidate Williams paces Randolph-Macon

    Randolph-Macon sophomore Kelly Williams leads the nation in points and rebounds per game, is the 2018 ODAC Player of the Year, and was the most outstanding player of the conference tournament. She sees her individual recognition as team accomplishments.

