Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
Quarterfinal=
Cosby 76, Ocean Lakes 39
VHSL Class 5=
Quarterfinal=
Edison 83, William Fleming 65
Highland Springs 52, Norview 45
VHSL Class 4=
Quarterfinal=
King's Fork 67, Monacan 55
Lake Taylor 75, Eastern View 34
Millbrook 73, William Byrd 57
VHSL Class 3=
Quarterfinal=
Abingdon 68, Brookville 57
Hopewell 62, William Monroe 40
Lord Botetourt 55, Spotswood 47
Tabb 50, Culpeper 40
VHSL Class 2=
Quarterfinal=
Buffalo Gap 63, Prince Edward County 41
George Mason 51, Poquoson 42
Virginia High 69, Chatham 55
VHSL Class 1=
Quarterfinal=
Parry McCluer 54, Rye Cove 36
VISAA Division III=
Semifinal=
Carlisle 75, New Covenant 26
Timberlake Christian 41, Banner Christian 35
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
Quarterfinal=
Western Branch 63, James River-Midlothian 56, OT
VHSL Class 5=
Quarterfinal=
Edison 64, Albemarle 56
Varina 57, Hampton 55
VHSL Class 4=
Quarterfinal=
Handley 57, Jefferson Forest 41
Huguenot 69, Deep Creek 53
VHSL Class 3=
Quarterfinal=
George Wythe-Richmond 66, Hopewell 64
Northside 72, Spotswood 47
VHSL Class 2=
Quarterfinal=
Gate City 67, Radford 48
R.E. Lee-Staunton 58, Greensville County 46
VHSL Class 1=
Quarterfinal=
George Wythe-Wytheville 74, Honaker 59
VISAA Division I=
Semifinal=
Bishop O'Connell 82, Trinity Episcopal 71
Paul VI 69, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49
VISAA Division II=
Semifinal=
Blue Ridge 71, Va. Episcopal 59
Miller School 65, Walsingham Academy 50
VISAA Division III=
Semifinal=
Christ Chapel Academy 53, North Cross 41
Williamsburg Christian Academy 85, Carlisle 76
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
