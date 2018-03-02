140-foot sign buckles from high winds, closes part of I-95

All southbound lanes of I-95 in Prince William County were closed on Friday because the Potomac Mills sign is leaning.

Friday's high winds caused the 140-foot tall sign to buckle. VDOT says an engineer will have to inspect the sign, and the lanes will reopen if it's determined to be structurally sound.

For now, traffic is being diverted to the express lanes and tolls have been suspended.

