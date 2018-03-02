Peace center hosts group meeting with Monument Ave. Commission

Dozens of people showed up Friday night at Richmond's Main Library to debate the future of Monument Avenue.

The Richmond Peace Education Center hosted a meeting with members of the Monument Avenue Commission. Most members of the peace center believe that the monuments should come down, but they say they are willing to listen to those who do not agree.

"That's a major problem, when you're trying to solve a problem, is if I'm just talking at you, then I'm not hearing you," said Jelani Drew, Advocacy Coordinator at the Richmond Peace Education Center. "If I'm able to step back from my opinion and hear you, and you're able to do the same thing, there's more of a chance to be on the same playing field and actually hear each other."

Members of the Monument Avenue Commission plan to hold more group meetings through the end of the month.

