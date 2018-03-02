Petersburg begins 'pothole blitz'

Petersburg is working to repair potholes throughout the city.

The "pothole blitz" will run until March 28, weather permitting. Crews will go through the seven wards of Petersburg filling in potholes - and they want your help to find them.

"Resident engagement is the most important part of this campaign," says Public Works and Utilities Director, Tangela Innis. "If you see a pothole, take note of

the street name and landmarks. If possible, take a picture and report it to the City. Our goal is to dedicate the necessary time and resources to ensure the safety of our streets."

To report a pothole, you can either call the Petersburg Streets Department at (804) 733-2415, or report a concern online.

Petersburg expects to fill up to 1,000 potholes overall.

