No. 5 Notre Dame beats Virginia 83-47 in ACC quarterfinals

By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Marina Mabrey scored 24 points to help fifth-ranked Notre Dame beat Virginia 83-47 on Friday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinals.
Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points for the second-seeded Fighting Irish (28-2), who have won 13 straight games. Notre Dame is trying to become the second league team to win five straight tournament titles.
Mabrey made 8 of 13 shots and 5 of 8 3-pointers to go with seven assists and five rebounds, leading a crisp offense that shot 53 percent with 21 assists on 32 baskets.
The Irish led 40-27 at halftime, then ran off eight straight out of the break to make it a rout. When the quarter was over, Notre Dame had shot 61 percent and more than doubled its halftime margin to 28 points.
Aliyah Huland El scored 13 points for the seventh-seeded Cavaliers (18-13), who led for a total of one minute in the opening quarter.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia: The Cavaliers had lost five of seven in February - including against No. 4 Louisville (twice), No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 11 Florida State - before Thursday's win against Georgia Tech in the ACC second round. They didn't give themselves much of a chance Friday by shooting 36 percent with six turnovers in the first 10 minutes, sending them on to a quarterfinal loss to the Irish for the second straight year.
Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish arrived in Greensboro seeking a fifth ACC Tournament title in as many seasons as a league member, which would tie Duke's record run from 2000-04. They're now 13-0 in the event, with only one of those - a 55-49 semifinal victory against Duke in 2015 - coming by a single-digit margin.
UP NEXT
Virginia: The Cavaliers must wait to learn their postseason fate.
Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish advanced to Saturday's semifinals to face the winner of Friday's last quarterfinal between No. 11 Florida State and Miami.
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Here's a look at scores and schedules of games involving area teams in state tournaments.More >>
Greg Hardy hasn't played in a professional football game since January 3, 2016, but will get back to the gridiron with the Roughriders on March 17. Hardy is embracing his fresh start in Richmond, and says he can't say much to ease the concern that some have regarding his checkered past, but calls himself a better person and says he's rehabilitated.More >>
Randolph-Macon sophomore Kelly Williams leads the nation in points and rebounds per game, is the 2018 ODAC Player of the Year, and was the most outstanding player of the conference tournament. She sees her individual recognition as team accomplishments.More >>
Mike'l Simms scored a career-high 20 points and Justin Tillman notched another double-double, but VCU blew an eleven point lead in the final five minutes, falling to George Mason, 81-80, on Senior Night. Ian Boyd's late tip-in with less than a second left served as the eventual game-winner.More >>
Grant Golden scored 26 points and pulled down eleven rebounds as Richmond rolled past Massachusetts, 90-65. The Spiders snapped their five game losing streak and assisted on 27 of their 36 field goals.More >>
