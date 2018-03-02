Man in hospital following Creighton Court shooting

A man is in the hospital following a shooting. (Source: RNN)

A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Richmond's Creighton Court.

The call came in at 4:51 p.m. in the 2100 block of Creighton Road for a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have detained possible suspects that were in the area.

Detectives are currently investigating the motive of the shooting.

