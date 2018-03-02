Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announces new preferred location

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) announced on Friday a new preferred location in Hanover for its headquarters.

The preferred site is located at the intersection of Pole Green Road and Interstate 295 in Mechanicsville. Officials say they plan on building a 95,000 square-foot office building and a 315,000 square-foot warehouse on that site, which is located about 10 minutes from the current warehouse on Hermitage Road.

H&M Company, an engineering and construction firm out of Jackson, Tenn., has been chosen to develop the project.

"The selection of the preferred site and development team follows a competitive process that involved more than a dozen proposals from private development teams," ABC officials said in a press release.

Officials say the process started last winter when the General Assembly asked the Department of General Services and ABC to develop a cost-effective plan to build a warehouse.

ABC and the Department of General Services chose the Mechanicsville site because it was the most cost-effective and best fit ABC's needs.

ABC CEO Travis Hill said building a new warehouse will help generate more profit for the company.

“Enhanced facilities will allow Virginia ABC to continue its steady increase in revenue, and consequently, its significant contribution to the commonwealth’s general fund,” said Hill. “This project will provide Virginia ABC with the platform to continue its growth as a modern retailer, providing excellent service and selection to the consumer while generating revenues that support other programs for the citizens of Virginia. Teaming with DGS and H&M, Virginia ABC looks forward to initiating the next steps in this transformative process.”

