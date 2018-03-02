Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announces new preferred location

Two people are dead following an accident on Interstate 95 in Hanover that caused their SUV to overturn and catch on fire.More >>
High winds rolled through Central Virginia, knocking over trees and knocking out power to thousands of people. In Hanover County, a large tree fell on a house, trapping four children inside.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle crossed both lanes and struck a woman.More >>
Firefighters entered the home and found a victim in an upstairs bedroom. The victim was removed from the building and pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
Three people have been arrested and face charges connected to an embezzlement at a distribution center in Hanover County.More >>
