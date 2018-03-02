Henrico school bus carrying students struck by trees

A terrifying ride home for some middle school students in Henrico - three trees fell on their school bus Friday afternoon.

Amazingly, none of the 11 Elko Middle School students on the bus were hurt.

It happened at Woodview Drive and Meadow Road. The bus doors were completely smashed in, leaving only it's frame and shattered glass.

"We were actually going, and the tree must have fallen at the exact right moment when we were just passing under it," said Nathan Brooke.

Nathan Brooke was one of the students thrown around as the trees fell on the bus.

"It was a very loud boom, because everyone thought that the bus was actually tipping over," said Nathan Brooke.

"My son texted me a photo and said 'tree just fell on the bus' and I immediately went into panic mode," said mother Jessica Brooke.

Jessica Brooke was the first parent on the scene and couldn't believe her eyes when she saw three trees leaning against the bus from the heavy winds.

"Just being a parent, knowing that a child gets injured, it's just heart-wrenching. You just have so many emotions that go through you," said Jessica Brooke.

The students and the bus driver were stuck inside for about 15 minutes before Henrico Police arrived to help them out of the back of the bus. No one on board was hurt.

