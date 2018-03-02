Henrico school bus carrying students struck by tree

Eleven students were on board. (Source: NBC12)

A Henrico school bus carrying 11 students was struck by a tree on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at Woodview Drive and Meadow Road.

The students on board at the time went to Elko Middle School. Spokesperson Andy Jenks says their parents have been contacted.

No one was injured.

