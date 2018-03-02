No. 4 Louisville holds off Virginia Tech 73-70 in ACCs

By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Myisha Hines-Allen had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 4 Louisville hold off Virginia Tech 73-70 in Friday's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
The top-seeded Cardinals (30-2) had to overcome plenty of trouble and fight to the final minute.
The ninth-seeded Hokies built some early confidence with a nine-point lead. Then newly crowned ACC player Asia Durr struggled with just 11 points on 3-for-19 shooting.
But Hines-Allen - a former ACC player of the year - took over in the third quarter and added big baskets in the fourth. That included a 3-pointer with 4:22 left, while Durr hit with a key jumper with 42 seconds left and the Cardinals protecting a 67-64 lead.
Taylor Emery scored 27 points to lead Virginia Tech (18-13), which shot 45 percent and made 10 of 18 3-pointers.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia Tech: The Hokies fell behind 29-9 in their only regular-season meeting. This time Virginia Tech's five first-quarter 3-pointers pushed it to a 26-17 lead after the first. It helped change the dynamic from the previous meeting and had the Hokies hovering within one or two possessions down the stretch.
Louisville: The Cardinals were celebrating their first regular-season title in any league since winning the Conference USA title in 2001. This might have been a reminder that things won't come easily in Greensboro, even with the Cardinals going 15-1 in ACC regular-season play.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: The Hokies await word on their postseason fate.
Louisville: The Cardinals advanced to play No. 23 North Carolina State, the tournament's fifth seed, on Saturday.
