Wind blows tractor-trailer truck onto car, shutting down bridge

Winds knock over a tractor-trailer, causing it to crash into a car. (Source: Virginia State Police)

Three people are in the hospital after winds knocked over a tractor-trailer, causing it to crash into a car.

Virginia State Police says it happened around 2:34 p.m. on Friday on the Downing Bridge in Richmond County. The preliminary investigation revealed a tractor-trailer was on the westbound side of Downing Bridge when a heavy wind gust knocked the tractor-trailer onto the driver side and blew it into the eastbound lane, crashing into a small SUV.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were wearing their seatbelts and were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was entrapped and was later transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. State police say he was wearing his seatbelt.

No charges have been placed due to high winds being a factor in the crash.

Downing Bridge is closed due to the wind conditions and the crash cleanup.

The crash is still under investigation.

