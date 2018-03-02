GA man faces 2 drug charges after flipping bus in VA

The bus was coming from Georgia when it crashed in Virginia. (Source: VA State Police)

A bus driver from Georgia faces two charges after a bus he was driving crashed on northbound I-81 on Friday morning in southwest Virginia.

The bus was traveling from West Georgia Technical College in Pulaski County when it drifted into the right lane, side-swiped a tractor-trailer truck and then ran off the left side of the road.

Police say the driver - 59-year-old Willie F. Walker of Carrollton - then overcorrected and ran off the road a second time before striking an embankment and overturning.

All 13 passengers on the bus were transferred to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. They are being housed at Radford Hospital while they wait for a replacement bus.

Walker was charged with DUI-D (driving while under the influence of drugs) and possession of marijuana. Fatigue is also being investigated as a factor in the crash.

Walker is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.

