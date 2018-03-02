VA man dead after tree falls on truck

A man is dead after a tree fell on a truck in James City County. (Source: Raycom News Network)

Police received a call to the 7700 block of Newman Road around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Officers say a man was driving a construction truck hauling a trailer down Newman Road when strong winds caused a large oak tree to fall on the truck.

A police spokesperson told WAVY another person was trapped in the truck, and crews were working to rescue the person.

Dominion Energy crews are also on the scene because the tree also fell on a power line, according to WAVY.

Newman Road is closed to all traffic. Law enforcement and VDOT crews are investigating.

This comes after a six-year-old boy died after a tree fell on top of a Chesterfield home early Friday morning due to strong winds.

Strong winds are expected throughout Friday afternoon, but it is expected to calm down on Saturday.

