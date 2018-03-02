NBC12 to hold first-ever 'Digital Dialogue' on school violence

During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)

In the wake of a shooting that left 17 people dead at a Florida high school, NBC12 is diving deeper into the issue of school violence. And we want you to be a part of the discussion.

On Tuesday at 11 a.m., we invite you - our viewers - to our first-ever "On Your Side Digital Dialogue." You'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live, or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire.

Investigator Rachel DePompa will be joined by a panel of experts to talk about school violence - not just guns, but bullying and mental health as well.

Tuesday's Panel Includes:

Dr. John Lindstrom the CEO of the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority - an expert on mental health and violence in schools. He worked with the Governor's Task Force for School and Campus Safety.

Mike Jones with Major Security Consulting and Design based out of Chesterfield. He's a former Capitol Police Chief and former EMT with 27 years law enforcement training. He's been a consultant for the Baltimore Police Department and also teaches at VCU.

Want to submit a questions ahead of time? Message us on Facebook or email Rachel DePompa.

