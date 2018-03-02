Man dies in Henrico house fire

A man was found dead in a home in Henrico's Lakeside area. (Source: NBC12)

Fire in the 7400 block of Fairway Avenue (Source: Henrico fire)

A man has died in a house fire in Henrico's Lakeside area.

Firefighters responded to the 7400 block of Fairway Avenue around 12 p.m. for a report of a home on fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found heavy fire inside the home.

Crews removed the man from the burning home, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Henrico fire and police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12