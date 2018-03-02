Winds impacting travel across Central VA

Winds are impacting travel across Central Virginia and the East Coast. (Source: file photo)

Winds are impacting travel across Central Virginia and the East Coast.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says all eastbound lanes are back open on Interstate 64 East in Goochland at mile marker 171, two miles west of Ashland Road, due to a fallen tree. Earlier, there was a two-mile backup.

Also, state police say there are reports of a tree down at mile marker 220 on Interstate 64 East in New Kent County. Earlier, there was a report of a tree down on Interstate 85 at mile marker 65 in Dinwiddie County.

Amtrak temporarily suspended their service between Washington, D.C. and Boston due to inclement weather on Friday. The Keystone Service is also being temporarily suspended until further notice.

Amtrak says all trains that are currently operating along the Northeast Corridor route will stop at the nearest station.

Train service in Richmond is currently not affected.

Click here for updates on Amtrak's Northeast Corridor service.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12