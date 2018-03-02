Amtrak resumes service after Friday's high winds

Winds are impacting travel across Central Virginia and the East Coast. (Source: file photo)

Amtrak is resuming their service on Monday between Washington, D.C. and Boston. The train company temporarily suspended their service between the two cities due to inclement weather on Friday.

On Saturday, Amtrak operated on a modified schedule between Washington, D.C. and New York. Train service in Richmond was not affected.

Winds also impacted travel on the roads across Central Virginia.

Virginia State Police responded to reports of a fallen tree on Interstate 64 East in Goochland at mile marker 171 on Friday.

State police also said Friday, there were reports of a tree down at mile marker 220 on Interstate 64 East in New Kent County. Earlier, there was a report of a tree down on Interstate 85 at mile marker 65 in Dinwiddie County.

