NBC12 Viewpoint: Read Across America because reading is FUNdamental

I think most of us remember the first time we heard the name Dr. Seuss and if that doesn’t ring a bell, maybe the "Cat in the Hat" will fix that!

Each year the National Education Association or NEA sponsors Read Across America on 3/2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss. The mission of Read Across America is to motivate children to read 365 days a year.

Politicians, community leaders, community volunteers, athletes, parents, caregivers and grandparents take time to visit a school or place of learning to read aloud to kids. At a time when so much of our attention is focused on the many screens in our lives, it good to take a break and help children experience the joy of reading.

This week I had the opportunity to visit with the students of the Friends Association for Children. FRIENDS serves nearly 1,000 children, ages six weeks to 17 years old with a goal of helping them gain the critical literacy and developmental skills that they will need to succeed in school and in life. We know that successful students make successful adults.

It was great reading to these children and it gave me the opportunity to reminisce with one of my favorites, "Sam I Am" and of course, "Green Eggs and Ham."