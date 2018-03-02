Schools in New Kent lose power due to winds

Some schools in New Kent lost power on Friday. (Source: file photo)

Some schools in New Kent lost power early Friday morning due to high winds.

New Kent Elementary, Middle, and High School lost power around 10:25 a.m., however, Watkins Elementary School still has power.

Middle and high school students were dismissed at 12:30 p.m., but elementary school students will be dismissed at the normal time due to safety reasons at the bus stops.

"Elementary parents are welcome to come and pick their children up at either elementary school at any time this afternoon. Otherwise, they will be on the bus at their normal time," New Kent Public Schools said.

The phones at New Kent Elementary School were also down on Friday.

