High winds blamed for sparking house fire in Richmond

A house was on fire early Friday afternoon on Cliff Avenue. (Source: NBC12)

Two people were displaced in a house fire on Friday afternoon in Richmond that's being blamed due to the high winds.

Fire officials say a tree came down onto a powerline and sparked the blaze on Cliff Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

The house was deemed a complete loss.

High winds rolled through Central Virginia early Friday and continued into the afternoon.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place as winds could gust up to 60 mph.

The high winds are also being blamed for incidents in Chesterfield where a 6-year-old boy was injured and in Hanover where four children were trapped inside a home.

The winds also knocked out power to thousands of residents in Central Virginia.

