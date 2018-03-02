High winds blamed for sparking house fire in Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Two people were displaced in a house fire on Friday afternoon in Richmond that's being blamed due to the high winds. 

Fire officials say a tree came down onto a powerline and sparked the blaze on Cliff Avenue. 

No injuries were reported. 

The house was deemed a complete loss. 

High winds rolled through Central Virginia early Friday and continued into the afternoon. 

First Alert Weather Day is in place as winds could gust up to 60 mph. 

The high winds are also being blamed for incidents in Chesterfield where a 6-year-old boy was injured and in Hanover where four children were trapped inside a home. 

The winds also knocked out power to thousands of residents in Central Virginia.

