10 puppies adopted from RACC

10 puppies adopted from RACC

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Ten puppies were adopted from Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) on Friday.

According to RACC, the mother is a small pit mix and the dad may be a hound. The puppies are already eight weeks old, and they weigh 12 to 15 pounds.

