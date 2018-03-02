25-year-old man killed in Richmond shooting

Police were called to St. Paul Street at 10:48 a.m. Friday. (Source: NBC12)

Police have identified the person killed in a shooting that happened Friday morning.

Officers received a call at 10:48 a.m. for a man shot in the 1100 block of St. Paul Street, located in Richmond's Gilpin Court. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Winfred W. Steward, 25, of Richmond, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stewart was taken to the hospital where he later died. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

