25-year-old man killed in Richmond shooting - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

25-year-old man killed in Richmond shooting

Police were called to St. Paul Street at 10:48 a.m. Friday. (Source: NBC12) Police were called to St. Paul Street at 10:48 a.m. Friday. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Police have identified the person killed in a shooting that happened Friday morning.

Officers received a call at 10:48 a.m. for a man shot in the 1100 block of St. Paul Street, located in Richmond's Gilpin Court. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Winfred W. Steward, 25, of Richmond, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stewart was taken to the hospital where he later died. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

  • Authorities say man shoots himself to death near White House

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:29 PM EST2018-03-03 17:29:32 GMT
    The White House press secretary said the president has been briefed. (Source: Pool/CNN)The White House press secretary said the president has been briefed. (Source: Pool/CNN)

    The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.

  • Two pets die in house fire

    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:28 PM EST2018-03-04 01:28:38 GMT
    Henrico firefighters were called to the 5800 block of East Rois Road in the county's Northside around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

  • Dog dies in Richmond house fire

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:18 PM EST2018-03-03 17:18:29 GMT
    Richmond fire crews battled two house fires early Saturday morning, including one where a dog has died.

  • Moviegoer dumps tub of popcorn on toddler’s head

    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:12 PM EST2018-03-03 20:12:32 GMT
    Authorities received a report that students had suffered injuries during a P.E. class at Herndon Barstow Elementary in California Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)Authorities received a report that students had suffered injuries during a P.E. class at Herndon Barstow Elementary in California Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.

  • Police: Gun in student's shooting of parents belonged to dad

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:30 AM EST2018-03-03 06:30:58 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

    Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.

  • 3 children in back of stolen vehicle found safe, suspect in custody

    Saturday, March 3 2018 6:25 PM EST2018-03-03 23:25:37 GMT

    Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody. 

