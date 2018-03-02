1 dead after daytime shooting in Richmond

Police were called to St. Paul Street at 10:48 a.m. Friday. (Source: NBC12)

Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting victim has died at the hospital.

Officers received a call at 10:48 a.m. on Friday for a man shot in the 1100 block of St. Paul Street, located in Richmond's Gilpin Court.

Police do not have any information on a suspect and have not released the victim's identity.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

