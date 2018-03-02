Downed trees: Who pays and who cleans up?

There are downed trees all across Central Virginia, and now the race begins to clean them up. Who is responsible for doing that work and who pays for it?

Martha Meade with AAA broke it all down for us.

"A tree falls on your house or somebody else's house, whose insurance pays for it?” asked Meade. “A tree falls on your house, your insurance pays for it. If a tree falls on your neighbor's house, your neighbor's insurance covers it."

It does not matter whose yard the tree started in. If it is damaging your property, it is your problem, and you need to call your insurance.

The same goes for your car. This kind of accident would fall under comprehensive collision. However, there is one exception that might make the situation a bit more sticky.

"Unless you have a tree that should have been taken down years ago - it's rotten," said Meade. "It's one of those trees that everybody says 'a bad wind and that baby's gonna fall...it falls on your house, somebody else's house, somebody else's car or your car, you could be liable."

Whatever happens, make sure you take pictures of the scene. Don't move anything unless you're protecting your property from more damage.

"You know, if your roof is blown a bit and you need to put a tarp on it, for example, that's ok," suggested Meade.

Call your insurance company and keep the receipts.

Here’s a very important reminder. If a tree hits power lines, do not touch anything until you have called power crews and they clear you to be near the scene. This could be a matter of life and death.

