Downed trees: Who pays and who cleans up?

While there will be rain on Thursday in RVA, we expect it will be "normal" rain. Expect rain to be light or moderate during the morning and midday. In the afternoon, there MIGHT be a rumble of thunder. But with the forecast trending toward a offshore storm staying CLOSE to the coast, we now expect winds to be quite strong on Friday. In fact, the National Weather Service might issue a Wind Advisory for parts of our area on FridayMore >>
While there will be rain on Thursday in RVA, we expect it will be "normal" rain. Expect rain to be light or moderate during the morning and midday. In the afternoon, there MIGHT be a rumble of thunder. But with the forecast trending toward a offshore storm staying CLOSE to the coast, we now expect winds to be quite strong on Friday. In fact, the National Weather Service might issue a Wind Advisory for parts of our area on FridayMore >>
Thousands of Central Virginia residents are without power on Friday morning after high winds rolled through the area.More >>
Thousands of Central Virginia residents are without power on Friday morning after high winds rolled through the area.More >>
The call came in at 4:51 p.m. in the 2100 block of Creighton Road for a person shot.More >>
The call came in at 4:51 p.m. in the 2100 block of Creighton Road for a person shot.More >>
Several complaints were filed through social media about a suspicious man in the parking lot of a Food Lion who was allegedly following and taking pictures of young women.More >>
Several complaints were filed through social media about a suspicious man in the parking lot of a Food Lion who was allegedly following and taking pictures of young women.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
A puppy found on the side of the road in Kansas is recovering after being taken to an emergency vet having been cruelly abused.More >>
A puppy found on the side of the road in Kansas is recovering after being taken to an emergency vet having been cruelly abused.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
The mother of a suspected killer described what her son told her about a deadly shooting and authorities explained why it took so long for an AMBER Alert to be issued for the suspect's 2-month-old daughter.More >>
The mother of a suspected killer described what her son told her about a deadly shooting and authorities explained why it took so long for an AMBER Alert to be issued for the suspect's 2-month-old daughter.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Authorities in Jones County discovered possible explosive devices inside a home on Trace Road during a drug raid Friday morning.More >>
Authorities in Jones County discovered possible explosive devices inside a home on Trace Road during a drug raid Friday morning.More >>