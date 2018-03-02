Faith on Fridays: Time for a weekend workout - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Faith on Fridays: Time for a weekend workout

(WWBT) -

Faith on Fridays with Sheilah Belle is back, and it's kicking off with MOVEMENT! 

Check out the weekend workouts happening on March 2 and inspirational music on March 3 on 12AboutTown.com

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly