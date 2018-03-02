Tree topples onto Hanover home trapping 4 children

High winds rolled through Central Virginia on Friday morning, knocking over trees and knocking out power to thousands of people.

In Hanover County, a large tree fell on a house, trapping four children inside. Hanover Fire & EMS crews were able to get the children out safely and back to their parents.

The damage looks like something a tornado would cause, and while the house is no longer in tact, the people who lived in it say they’re grateful their family is still standing strong.

It was around 2:30 a.m. when Christy Anderson thought to move her car from a tree that’s notorious for loose branches. As soon as she got inside, she says she heard an earth-shattering noise.

“As soon as I walked in, I heard something start to fall,” she said.

The entire tree toppled. It left half of the house destroyed, and the kids - some as young as six, four and three years old - under heavy rubble. Anderson’s husband immediately started digging.

“...he was able to lift the ceiling up off of them to help,” Anderson said.

The property manager thinks the house is a total loss. To make matters worse, a branch from another tree fell off from high winds - blowing into the very car Anderson woke up in the middle of the night to move.

Even in this series of unfortunate events, there’s hope - like a poster the Andersons saved from the wreck. Some of Lance Anderson’s children from a previous marriage had a walk with photos of their late mother.

Christy Anderson says her husband's boss scaled the building to save the pictures for the kids.

Rural Point Elementary School is accepting donations.

High winds are expected to continue through Friday evening and into Saturday. A First Alert Weather Day is in place as winds could gust up to 60 mph.

A tree also fell onto a home in Chesterfield, killing a 6-year-old boy.

