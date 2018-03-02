Gov. Northam declares state of emergency; thousands without power

Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency on Friday after high winds left damage in areas across the state.

Roughly 621,000 Dominion Energy customers across Virginia were without power after high winds rolled through the state. Dominion Energy says nearly 3,000 workers were deployed across the state, assessing the damage.

Another 500 workers from out-of-state are expected to arrive on Saturday. Crews will work around the clock to make sure the power is restored to all customers.

The winds have toppled trees and numerous power lines throughout the region, including in Chester where a 6-year-old boy died after a tree fell on his home.

About 233,000 customers have had their power restored. More than 388,000 customers are without power, as of 4:30 p.m., according to Dominion Energy.

Here are the majority of power outages in the area, as of 7:15 p.m., according to Dominion Energy.

Charles City: 1,090

Chesterfield: 12,302

Goochland: 1,794

Hanover: 5,290

Henrico: 22,732

New Kent: 5,687

Powhatan: 3,916

Richmond: 11,787

Thousands of customers in the outlying areas were also without power.

As of 4:45 p.m., about 233,000 Northern Neck Electric Cooperative (NNEC) customers have had their power restored. Most of the power outages were in Northumberland and King George counties.

High winds are expected to continue in the area through Friday afternoon and into Saturday. A First Alert Weather Day is in place as winds are expected to gust up to 60 mph.

