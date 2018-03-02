Officials looking for suspicious man in Louisa County

A man was reportedly following young women. (Source: RNN)

Louisa County sheriff’s deputies are looking into reports of a suspicious person.

Several complaints were filed through social media about a suspicious man in the parking lot of a Food Lion who was allegedly following and taking pictures of young women.

The man is believed to be driving a silver Toyota Camry.

The sheriff’s office posted to Facebook asking for information.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12