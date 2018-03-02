Officials looking for suspicious man in Louisa County

Thousands of Central Virginia residents are without power on Friday morning after high winds rolled through the area.More >>
Several complaints were filed through social media about a suspicious man in the parking lot of a Food Lion who was allegedly following and taking pictures of young women.More >>
The student was found in the dorm, and police are investigating if that is where the shooting occurred.More >>
More law enforcement officials were at all New Kent Public Schools on Thursday morning due to a reported threat.More >>
A 6-year-old was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a tree fell on his home Friday morning due to high winds.More >>
