AP Newsbreak: WTO concerned about US steel, aluminum tariffs

Germany's foreign minister says U.S. President Donald Trump risks sparking a trade war with Europe over proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum, which will only benefit others.

Stocks are opening lower Friday as investors remain concerned that President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will lead to retaliation from other countries.

President Donald Trump is arguing for steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, saying "trade wars are good.".

Global stock markets fell sharply Friday as investors fretted over a trade war following U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to impose stiff steel and aluminum tariffs.

GENEVA (AP) - The head of the World Trade Organization says his agency is "clearly concerned" about President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum and is warning of the potential for escalation.

Roberto Azevedo says a "trade war is in no one's interests."

A WTO spokesman relayed Azevedo comments to The Associated Press in an email just hours after President Donald Trump tweeted: "When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win."

Azevedo warned: "The potential for escalation is real, as we have seen from the initial responses of others."

He said the WTO "will be watching the situation very closely."

