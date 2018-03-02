Police ID man killed in south Richmond shooting

The shooting happened on Clydewood Avenue in south Richmond. (Source: RNN)

A man is dead following a shooting in south Richmond late Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Clydewood Avenue near Boushall Middle School, around 11:42 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man, identified as Jaleel S. Yates, 18, of Richmond, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He later died at the hospital, and the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Officers say the shooting was a drive-by and bullets also hit a nearby home.

Police have not determined a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

