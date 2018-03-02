Police ID man killed in south Richmond shooting - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police ID man killed in south Richmond shooting

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Updated by Megan Woo
The shooting happened on Clydewood Avenue in south Richmond. (Source: RNN)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A man is dead following a shooting in south Richmond late Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Clydewood Avenue near Boushall Middle School, around 11:42 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man, identified as Jaleel S. Yates, 18, of Richmond, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He later died at the hospital, and the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Officers say the shooting was a drive-by and bullets also hit a nearby home.

Police have not determined a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

