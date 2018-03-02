Boy, 6, has life-threatening injuries after tree falls on home

Chesterfield Fire reported a 6-year-old boy had life-threatening injuries after a tree fell on his home. (Source: Clarence Payne)

A tree fell near an apartment complex on Roanoke Street in south Richmond. (Source: Alex Whittler/NBC12)

Four children were trapped in the home, but were rescued without injuries. (Source: Hanover County Fire-EMS/Facebook)

A 6-year-old was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a tree fell on his home Friday morning due to high winds, Chesterfield County officials have confirmed.

The incident occurred on Cliffside Drive in Chester.

Strong winds are causing a variety problems across the region Friday morning.

A wind advisory has been issued for all of central Virginia through Sunday morning as sustained winds of 30 mph and gusts of 50 to 60 mph are being recorded throughout the area. A 41 mph gust was recorded at Richmond International Airport. A 51 mph gust was recorded in Williamsburg.

There are also multiple school closures and delays.

In Hanover County, a large tree fell on a house leading to a rescue of four children who were initially trapped in the home.

The tree fell around 2:45 Friday morning on Rural Point Road. Hanover EMS reported the tree fell in the are of the children's bedrooms. None were injured.

The top half of another large tree fell near an apartment complex on Roanoke Street in south Richmond. Police roped off the area, and no injuries were reported.

A transformer fire on Pouncey Tract Road in Henrico County caused by wind and downed power lines has closed the road between Twin Hickory Lake Drive and Clerke Drive. The road is expected to be closed until 1 p.m.

Power lines are also down on Kenmore Road in south Richmond due to a felled tree.

Power outages also have been reported in Chesterfield and Powhatan due to the high winds. Crews are working to restore the outages.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is working several areas where trees and limbs have been downed due to the wind.

VDOT is warning drivers to reduce speed and prepare for debris in the road.

Two flights from Richmond to New York were delayed due to the wind, and Amtrak announced some scheduled train routes have been canceled.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12