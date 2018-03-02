NBC12 Basketball Central- High school state tournaments - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Basketball Central- High school state tournaments

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Class 6:

Boys

Western Branch vs. James River @ Manchester- Friday, 7:30pm

Girls

Ocean Lakes vs. Cosby @ Manchester- Friday, 6:00pm

James River vs. Landstown @ Kellam- Saturday, 2:00pm

Class 5:

Boys

Hampton vs. Varina @ Glen Allen- Friday, 7:30pm

Highland Springs vs. Salem @ Landstown- Saturday, 7:30pm

Girls

Norview vs. Highland Springs @ Glen Allen- Friday, 5:30pm

L.C. Bird vs. Princess Anne @ Landstown- Saturday, 5:30pm

Class 4:

Boys

Deep Creek vs. Huguenot @ Arthur Ashe Center- Friday, 7:00pm

Monacan vs. Lake Taylor @ Norview- Friday, 7:30pm

Girls

Kings Fork vs. Monacan @ Midlothian- Friday, 7:00pm

Class 3:

Boys

Phoebus vs. John Marshall @ Arthur Ashe Center- Saturday, 7:00pm

George Wythe vs. Hopewell @ Petersburg- Friday, 8:00pm

Girls

William Monroe vs. Hopewell @ Petersburg- Friday, 6:00pm

Class 2:

Boys

Central-Woodstock vs. Goochland @ Fluvanna- Friday, 7:00pm

Class 1:

Girls

Appomattox Regional Governor's School vs. Surry County @ Sussex Central- Friday, 7:00pm

VISAA semifinals:

Boys

Bishop O'Connell vs. Trinity Episcopal @ Virginia State University- Friday, 8:45pm

