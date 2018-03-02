Liberty tops Campbell 73-59, meet top seed in Big South semi - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Liberty tops Campbell 73-59, meet top seed in Big South semi

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Scottie James and Myo Baxter-Bell scored 14 points apiece, leading five into double figures as Liberty led almost the entire game to oust Campbell 73-59 in a Big South quarterfinal Thursday night.

The Flames (19-13) advance to Friday's semifinal round, facing off against top-seeded UNC Asheville.

Campbell came as close as 65-57 when Chris Clemons hit from distance with just under two minutes left. Liberty, fourth in the nation in free-throw percentage (79 percent), sank six in a row along with a Lovell Cabbil layup to outscore the Camels 8-2 in that final span.

Clemons scored 23 to lead Campbell (16-15) but was 7 of 22 from the field as Liberty's defense (allowing 64 ppg) and rebounding dominated. Liberty pulled down 34 boards to 28 but had 29 rebounds off the defensive glass.

Andrew Eudy added 10 points and the Camels shot 36 percent (19 of 53).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

