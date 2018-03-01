Henrico seeks input from residents in search for new school superintendent

Several dozen people showed up at the Douglas Wilder Middle School Auditorium on Thursday night to weigh in on the search for a new Henrico Schools superintendent.More >>
All lanes of Interstate 64 in both directions have been shut down at Airport Road due to police activity. Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
The Henrico County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold a series of three classes in April to help residents grow vegetable gardens.
A vehicle fire in Henrico closed part of Springfield Road at the intersection of Hungary and Gaskins roads on Tuesday morning.
Henrico County leaders are looking to see if they can attract more breweries to the county, but first a county code will need to change.
