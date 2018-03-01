Henrico seeks input from residents in search for new school superintendent

Several dozen people showed up at the Douglas Wilder Middle School Auditorium on Thursday night to weigh in on the search for a new Henrico Schools superintendent.

Residents listed the qualities they would like to see in a new superintendent. Then they got to rank those qualities by importance.

"It's going to give us a framework of what we're looking for in a superintendent, the qualifications we want to have," said Micky Ogburn, Chairman Henrico County School Board.

"Someone that's a trailblazer...someone that really brings a new sense of 'we need to make this happen' in the county as a whole," said Bruce Richardson, PTSA President for Glen Allen High School.

"Someone who will bring Henrico County together and rid ourselves of the east versus west," said Kristi Kinsella, co-founder of Equitable Advocates.

With Patrick Kinlaw announcing his retirement, residents say it's important his replacement continue to build off progress he's made

"My biggest hope is that we don't lose any ground in terms of any initiatives that are already in place, like talks about a comprehensive redistricting that should happen to alleviate crowding in our schools - that's a paramount concern for our group," said Kinsella.

Some at the meeting were disappointed that more parents did not show up.

"We had a small turnout. That was one of things I was shocked by tonight - the lack of turnout this evening - because this is a major decision in bringing in a new superintendent, who will lead our future leaders," said Richardson.

The Henrico School Board is also conducting an online survey about the search for a new superintendent. The survey is available until March 7.

