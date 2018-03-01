China criticizes US trade report but silent on tariff hikes

Asian shares post steep declines, adding to global stock market losses after President Donald Trump's vow to impose stiff steel and aluminum tariffs sparks fears of a trade war.

(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Friday, March 2, 2018. Asian shares posted steep declines Friday, adding to global stock market losses after President Donald Trump vowed to impose stiff ...

Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.

(Chinatopix Via AP, File). In this Aug. 1, 2016 photo, laborers work in the steel market in Yichang in central China's Hubei province. China has expressed “grave concern” about a U.S. trade policy report that pledges to pressure Beijing but had no imme...

President Donald Trump says he'll impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in response to what he calls decades of unfair trade policies.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. From left, Roger Newport of AK Steel, John Ferriola of Nucor, Trump...

BEIJING (AP) - China on Friday expressed "grave concern" about a U.S. trade policy report that pledges to pressure Beijing but had no immediate response to President Donald Trump's plan to hike tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The report Thursday accused China of moving away from market principles and pledged to prevent Beijing from disrupting global trade.

"The Chinese side expresses grave concern," said a Commerce Ministry statement.

The ministry said Beijing has satisfied its trade obligations and appealed to Washington to settle disputes through negotiation.

However, there was no immediate response to Trump's announcement that he will increase duties on steel and aluminum imports. Chinese officials have threatened to take "necessary measures" to defend their country's interests.

Beijing faces mounting complaints from Washington, Europe and other trading partners that it improperly subsidizes exports and hampers access to its markets in violation of its free-trade commitments.

"The United States aims to hold countries that break the rules accountable for their actions," said a White House statement on Thursday.

