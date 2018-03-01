Hampton earns share of MEAC title beating Norfolk St. 74-71

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Kalin Fisher scored 23 points and Malique Trent-Street scored 19 with 10 rebounds and Hampton beat Norfolk State 74-71 on Thursday night to claim a share of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Hampton (17-14, 12-4) and Norfolk State (13-18, 11-5) entered the night in a five-way tie for first with Bethune-Cookman, North Carolina A&T and Savannah State.
Bethune-Cookman (18-13, 12-4) and Savannah State (15-16, 12-4) won Thursday to claim a share of the regular-season title with Hampton while North Carolina A&T (18-13, 11-5) lost. The top three seeds get byes to the conference tournament.
Mastadi Pitt scored Norlfolk State's last seven points with a jumper, a tip-in and a 3-pointer with 3:37 left and Norfolk State led 71-66. But Jermaine Marrow's basket a minute later started an 8-0 Pirates run and Norfolk State missed its last five shots and committed three turnovers.
Steven Whitley led Norfolk State with 27 points on 12-of-16 shooting and Pitt finished with 10 points.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
