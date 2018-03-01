Several schools closed or delayed Friday due to weather

Spotsylvania, Stafford and Essex County Public Schools are closed Friday. NBC12 has announced Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to high winds.

"Due to the National Weather Service Warnings of dangerously high sustained winds, making for dangerous bus travel, possible downed trees and power lines, and power outages, all Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be closed March 2, 2018. 12-month Employees are Code 1," The Spotsylvania school system posted to their Facebook page on Thursday.

Stafford County Public Schools had a similar announcement on their Facebook page:

"All Stafford County Public Schools and offices are closed on Friday, March 2, 2018 due to warnings of high winds causing dangerous bus travel, possible downed trees and power lines with outages. Employees are on a Code 1, which means only essential personnel report to work."

Caroline County Schools are on a two hour delay, 12-month employees code 2.

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph in the area.

