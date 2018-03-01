Mark your calendar: Peak cherry blossom bloom dates

The Virginia Department of Transportation is working several areas where trees and limbs have been downed due to the wind.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
While there will be rain on Thursday in RVA, we expect it will be "normal" rain. Expect rain to be light or moderate during the morning and midday. In the afternoon, there MIGHT be a rumble of thunder. But with the forecast trending toward a offshore storm staying CLOSE to the coast, we now expect winds to be quite strong on Friday. In fact, the National Weather Service might issue a Wind Advisory for parts of our area on FridayMore >>
Here's a look at scores and schedules of games involving area teams in state tournaments.More >>
A Middlesex woman missing since Feb. 27 was found dead on March 1.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
Police in West Brookfield, Massachusetts say bodies found inside a home.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Eight people overdosed in a matter of minutes around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they are lucky to be alive.More >>
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said 45 arrests were made in an operation to root out suspected child predators and are trying to identify about 30 other potential suspects.More >>
"I punched the kid in the face because he looked me in the eyes and told me that death was a joke," Crystal Williams-Phillips said of a recent school incident in New York.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
