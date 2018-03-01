Mark your calendar: Peak cherry blossom bloom dates

The National Park Service announced what could be the earliest peak bloom dates for the cherry blossoms since 1990.

Peak bloom is expected to run from St. Patrick's Day (March 17) through March 20.

In addition to the annual cherry blossom parade, this year's festival will have some new attractions - including yoga and a tennis tournament.

