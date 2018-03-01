Porter's career-high 29 points help ODU beat FAU 69-64

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Trey Porter scored a career-high 29 points, including a critical 3-point play with 52 seconds left, and grabbed 12 rebounds to help Old Dominion beat Florida Atlantic 69-64 on Thursday night.
Randy Haynes scored 16 points and Brandan Stith added 10 points with 11 rebounds for Old Dominion (23-6, 14-3 Conference USA).
Haynes hit two free throws to give the Monarchs an 11-point lead with fewer than five minutes to play, but Justin Massey hit three 3-pointers during a 13-4 spurt that trimmed FAU's deficit to 63-61 with 75 seconds remaining. Porter's 3-point play pushed the lead to five and B.J. Stith made 3 of 4 free throws to make it 69-61 with 10 seconds to go.
Massey led Florida Atlantic (12-17, 6-11) with 25 points and Ronald Delph scored 19 with 12 boards.
B.J. Stith and Ahmad Caver, who came in leading ODU in scoring at 14.7 points apiece, combined to score six points on 1-of-11 shooting.
Here's a look at scores and schedules of games involving area teams in state tournaments.More >>
Greg Hardy hasn't played in a professional football game since January 3, 2016, but will get back to the gridiron with the Roughriders on March 17. Hardy is embracing his fresh start in Richmond, and says he can't say much to ease the concern that some have regarding his checkered past, but calls himself a better person and says he's rehabilitated.More >>
Randolph-Macon sophomore Kelly Williams leads the nation in points and rebounds per game, is the 2018 ODAC Player of the Year, and was the most outstanding player of the conference tournament. She sees her individual recognition as team accomplishments.More >>
Mike'l Simms scored a career-high 20 points and Justin Tillman notched another double-double, but VCU blew an eleven point lead in the final five minutes, falling to George Mason, 81-80, on Senior Night. Ian Boyd's late tip-in with less than a second left served as the eventual game-winner.More >>
Grant Golden scored 26 points and pulled down eleven rebounds as Richmond rolled past Massachusetts, 90-65. The Spiders snapped their five game losing streak and assisted on 27 of their 36 field goals.More >>
