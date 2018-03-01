Virginia women hold off Georgia Tech 60-58 in ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Aliyah Huland El scored 19 points and seventh-seeded Virginia rallied to defeat 10th-seeded Georgia Tech 60-58 on Thursday night in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
The Cavaliers (18-12) advanced to Friday's quarterfinals against second-seeded and fifth-ranked Notre Dame after Francesca Pan missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Pan, who scored 25 points, had Tech on top 53-45 after a pair of free throws two minutes into the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers then reeled off the next 10 points, five from Dominique Toussaint, and took its first lead, 55-53, on a Huland El 3-pointer at 5:13.
Kierra Fletcher's 3-point play put the Yellow Jackets (18-13) back on top with 3:52 to go, before Lauren Moses scored twice for Virginia for a 59-56 lead with just under a minute to play. Fletcher made it a one-point game 35.6 seconds remaining.
Virginia ran the clock down before both teams had quick turnovers, the Cavs getting ball back when Moses drew a charge with 3.5 seconds remaining. Jocelyn Willoughby then made one free throw to give Tech a final chance.
Toussaint had 14 points and Moses 12 for Virginia.
Here's a look at scores and schedules of games involving area teams in state tournaments.More >>
Greg Hardy hasn't played in a professional football game since January 3, 2016, but will get back to the gridiron with the Roughriders on March 17. Hardy is embracing his fresh start in Richmond, and says he can't say much to ease the concern that some have regarding his checkered past, but calls himself a better person and says he's rehabilitated.More >>
Randolph-Macon sophomore Kelly Williams leads the nation in points and rebounds per game, is the 2018 ODAC Player of the Year, and was the most outstanding player of the conference tournament. She sees her individual recognition as team accomplishments.More >>
Mike'l Simms scored a career-high 20 points and Justin Tillman notched another double-double, but VCU blew an eleven point lead in the final five minutes, falling to George Mason, 81-80, on Senior Night. Ian Boyd's late tip-in with less than a second left served as the eventual game-winner.More >>
Grant Golden scored 26 points and pulled down eleven rebounds as Richmond rolled past Massachusetts, 90-65. The Spiders snapped their five game losing streak and assisted on 27 of their 36 field goals.More >>
