HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: New program can help Parkinson's patients

Today in Neighborhood Health Watch, we're talking about a new program at Johnston Willis Hospital that can help people with Parkinson's Disease.

Parkinson's Disease is a disorder of the central nervous system. If you have a loved one with Parkinson's, you know it's like being a prisoner trapped in your own body.

The disease attacks the ability to move. It includes tremors and a slow, rigid, gait. A person can have Parkinson’s for decades before they get a diagnosis.

Dr. Ryan Mauzy explains what the new program offers patients:

"It's an evidence-based therapeutic program that involves physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. It's known as LSVT, but it's most commonly known as 'big and loud.' The concept is that patients will come into treatment and use high-amplitude movements and motions to help retrain their brain to help them with everyday movements and function.

"The LSVT treatment started out as a voice therapy treatment for speech therapy, and they recognized the high-amplitude speech therapy has really helped Parkinson's patients speak better. They use the same type of mentality for physical therapy and occupational therapy, and we have been seeing great results."

It’s covered by insurance, and services include both in-patient rehab and home treatment.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12