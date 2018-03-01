RESTAURANT REPORT: Food debris on cleaned utensils, chicken wings undercooked

High numbers of violations for two popular hang-outs in tonight's Restaurant Report.

Utensils that still had food debris on them after cleaning, and an employee touched a cellphone - which typically has germs - then touched clean equipment and dishes. Those were some of the violations on a cafe's last health inspection.

We headed over to J and D's Cafe at 2322 Hungary Road in Henrico after it had six priority violations, one priority foundation and five core violations. The report also says there was a mold and mildew buildup on the soda gun at the bar and inside the ice machine. Five violations were corrected right away.

When the inspector went back the next week, everything was corrected - except some cleaning still needed to be done and milk was still not kept cold enough. We left our card for the manager, but haven't heard back yet.

America's Best Wings at 7037 Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond had five priority, six priority foundation and seven core violations.

The inspector wrote that chicken wings were not cooked to a sufficient time and temperature, onions and boxes of chicken were on the floor and several knives and serving utensils were not cleaned or sanitized. Most violations were corrected on the spot.

When the inspector returned a week later, everything was correct - except some flooring needed to be sealed.

