RESTAURANT REPORT: Food debris on cleaned utensils, chicken wings undercooked

This week's violations include utensils that still had food debris on them after cleaning, and an employee touched a cellphone - which typically has germs - then touched clean equipment and dishes.More >>
This week's violations include utensils that still had food debris on them after cleaning, and an employee touched a cellphone - which typically has germs - then touched clean equipment and dishes.More >>
From food temperature problems to hand washing issues, three local restaurants racked up violations on their last health inspections.More >>
From food temperature problems to hand washing issues, three local restaurants racked up violations on their last health inspections.More >>
Two local restaurants racked up violations on their last health inspections. Both had food temperature violations, but both restaurants say they've taken steps to remedy the problems.More >>
Two local restaurants racked up violations on their last health inspections. Both had food temperature violations, but both restaurants say they've taken steps to remedy the problems.More >>
Two restaurants were written up for employees not washing their hands before they prepared food in this Restaurant Report.More >>
Two restaurants were written up for employees not washing their hands before they prepared food in this Restaurant Report.More >>
Two restaurants had to throw out some food because it was sitting at improper temperatures, according to their last health inspections. One was also told to do some serious cleaning.More >>
Two restaurants had to throw out some food because it was sitting at improper temperatures, according to their last health inspections. One was also told to do some serious cleaning.More >>