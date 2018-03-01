Richmond City Sheriff charged in red-light crash, 1 hospitalized

Richmond's new sheriff is currently facing charges after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of N. 3rd and E. Main streets around 2 p.m. Richmond Police say Sheriff Antionette Irving ran a red light and was hit by another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Irving was not injured in the crash.

Irving told police she thought she had a green light. Police have charged her with disregarding a red light.

