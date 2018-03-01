Oops! Errant email said students who vote won't have finals - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Oops! Errant email said students who vote won't have finals

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - What's one way to get students to vote for a school bond measure? Promise them they won't have to take final exams.

That's what an email sent to students at Warren Central High School in Mississippi said. The principal says the email was sent in error.

The Vicksburg Post reports a Feb. 20 email asked the students to help pass a bond measure to renovate district schools. The email said those who vote in March are exempt from finals.

Retired educator Diana Emfinger filed a complaint with the county election commission the next day, asking for an investigation because an authority figure "has not just suggested how students should vote, but offered them a tangible benefit."

District spokeswoman Christi Kilroy wouldn't disclose the message's origin.

Information from: The Vicksburg Post, http://www.vicksburgpost.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

