Virginia Tech women open 4th on 17-0 run, top Syracuse 85-70

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Taylor Emery had 28 points and nine rebounds, Aisha Sheppard added 19 points with five 3-pointers and Virginia Tech used a 29-5 fourth quarter to rally past Syracuse 85-70 on Thursday to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Syracuse led by 14 points at halftime and nine after three quarter but Virginia Tech opened the fourth on a 17-0 run to take an 73-65 lead. Sheppard made two 3-pointers during the spurt and Emery scored seven points. Syracuse missed all 16 of its field-goal attempts in the fourth, including 10 from distance.
Ninth-seeded Virginia Tech will face fourth-ranked and top-seed Louisville on Friday.
Alexis Jean added 11 points for Virginia Tech (18-12) and Regan Magarity grabbed 13 rebounds. The Hokies knocked off the Orange 73-64 earlier this season for the program's first victory inside the Carrier Dome.
Tiana Mangakahia had 17 points and nine assists for No. 8 seed Syracuse (23-7).
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Mike'l Simms scored a career-high 20 points and Justin Tillman notched another double-double, but VCU blew an eleven point lead in the final five minutes, falling to George Mason, 81-80, on Senior Night. Ian Boyd's late tip-in with less than a second left served as the eventual game-winner.More >>
Grant Golden scored 26 points and pulled down eleven rebounds as Richmond rolled past Massachusetts, 90-65. The Spiders snapped their five game losing streak and assisted on 27 of their 36 field goals.More >>
Justin Tillman, Jonathan Williams, and Khris Lane will be honored prior to VCU's home match-up with George Mason on Wednesday night, and Mike Rhoades hopes his players can use the positive vibes of the evening to focus on taking care of business.More >>
The $30 million project will be completed by September, and suitable for racing come the April race weekend at the Action Track.More >>
Huguenot rolled past the Chiefs, 73-48, to win the regional crown, but both teams will take the court in the state quarterfinals on Friday. It will mark the Falcons' first ever state tournament appearance.More >>
