Virginia Tech women open 4th on 17-0 run, top Syracuse 85-70 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Virginia Tech women open 4th on 17-0 run, top Syracuse 85-70

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Taylor Emery had 28 points and nine rebounds, Aisha Sheppard added 19 points with five 3-pointers and Virginia Tech used a 29-5 fourth quarter to rally past Syracuse 85-70 on Thursday to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Syracuse led by 14 points at halftime and nine after three quarter but Virginia Tech opened the fourth on a 17-0 run to take an 73-65 lead. Sheppard made two 3-pointers during the spurt and Emery scored seven points. Syracuse missed all 16 of its field-goal attempts in the fourth, including 10 from distance.

Ninth-seeded Virginia Tech will face fourth-ranked and top-seed Louisville on Friday.

Alexis Jean added 11 points for Virginia Tech (18-12) and Regan Magarity grabbed 13 rebounds. The Hokies knocked off the Orange 73-64 earlier this season for the program's first victory inside the Carrier Dome.

Tiana Mangakahia had 17 points and nine assists for No. 8 seed Syracuse (23-7).

