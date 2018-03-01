Drunk man takes $1,600 Uber from West Virginia to New Jersey - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Drunk man takes $1,600 Uber from West Virginia to New Jersey

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride back to his home state says the experience was "crazy."

NJ.com reported Wednesday that Kenny Bachman thought he was taking an Uber to where he was staying, near the West Virginia University campus.

But when his driver woke him up two hours into the more than 300-mile journey to New Jersey, Bachman says he didn't know what was happening or who the driver was.

The trip was made more expensive because Bachman gave the driver money for tolls and ordered an UberXL, which can hold up to six passengers.

He says he unsuccessfully challenged the fare with Uber, which confirmed that the ride occurred.

Bachman says he gave the driver five stars.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Author cancels graduation speech amid harassment allegations

    Author cancels graduation speech amid harassment allegations

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-03-01 22:28:59 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:19 PM EST2018-03-02 00:19:52 GMT
    Recent accusations of sexual harassment against children's author Daniel Handler apparently have cost him the role of commencement speaker at Wesleyan University.More >>
    Recent accusations of sexual harassment against children's author Daniel Handler apparently have cost him the role of commencement speaker at Wesleyan University.More >>

  • Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' statue debuts pre-Oscars

    Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' statue debuts pre-Oscars

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:38 PM EST2018-03-01 23:38:57 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:19 PM EST2018-03-02 00:19:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). A dog named "Sassi" sits next to a golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein, seated atop a couch on the sidewalk along Hollywood Blvd., in Los Angeles Thursday, March 1, 2018. The piece, titled "Casting Couch," is...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). A dog named "Sassi" sits next to a golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein, seated atop a couch on the sidewalk along Hollywood Blvd., in Los Angeles Thursday, March 1, 2018. The piece, titled "Casting Couch," is...
    A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein on a couch is on display at a busy Los Angeles intersection.More >>
    A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein on a couch is on display at a busy Los Angeles intersection.More >>

  • PBS 'Weinstein' studies why alleged sex misconduct persisted

    PBS 'Weinstein' studies why alleged sex misconduct persisted

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:08 PM EST2018-03-01 19:08:33 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:19 PM EST2018-03-02 00:19:47 GMT
    PBS' new documentary on Harvey Weinstein, timed for debut with the Oscars this weekend, looks at factors that led his alleged behavior to continue for so long.More >>
    PBS' new documentary on Harvey Weinstein, timed for debut with the Oscars this weekend, looks at factors that led his alleged behavior to continue for so long.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly