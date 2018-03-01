Hicks, Polite help Radford avoid upset in Big South

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Donald Hicks hit the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 34 seconds left, Ed Polite Jr. had a huge blocked shot with 14.6 to go and second-seeded Radford edged 10th-seeded Longwood 59-53 in the quarterfinals of the Big South Tournament on Thursday.
Longwood came out of a timeout with a minute left to tie the game at 53 on a Damarion Geter dunk. Hicks, a sophomore, answered from the right wing with his fifth 3-pointer on six attempts. B.K. Ashe missed a 3-pointer that Geter grabbed but his putback attempt was blocked from behind by Polite. Carlik Jones grabbed the loose ball and was fouled with 11.3 seconds to go.
Hicks finished with 16 points for the Highlanders (20-12), who face third-seeded Winthrop winner in Friday's semifinals. Polite and Jones both added 13 points.
Ashe and Charles Glover had 15 apiece for the Lancers (7-26), who ended a 12-game losing streak with a first-round win. Geter had 13 points.
Mike'l Simms scored a career-high 20 points and Justin Tillman notched another double-double, but VCU blew an eleven point lead in the final five minutes, falling to George Mason, 81-80, on Senior Night. Ian Boyd's late tip-in with less than a second left served as the eventual game-winner.More >>
Grant Golden scored 26 points and pulled down eleven rebounds as Richmond rolled past Massachusetts, 90-65. The Spiders snapped their five game losing streak and assisted on 27 of their 36 field goals.More >>
Justin Tillman, Jonathan Williams, and Khris Lane will be honored prior to VCU's home match-up with George Mason on Wednesday night, and Mike Rhoades hopes his players can use the positive vibes of the evening to focus on taking care of business.More >>
The $30 million project will be completed by September, and suitable for racing come the April race weekend at the Action Track.More >>
Huguenot rolled past the Chiefs, 73-48, to win the regional crown, but both teams will take the court in the state quarterfinals on Friday. It will mark the Falcons' first ever state tournament appearance.More >>
