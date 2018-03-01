Social Services to deny license to assisted living facility in Richmond

Multiples violations have been found at the Jones & Jones Assisted Living facility on Forest Hill Avenue. (Source: NBC12)

The Department of Social Services says it intends to deny a license renewal to Jones & Jones Assisted Living Facility on Forest Hill Avenue.

If Jones & Jones decides to appeal the Department of Social Services decision, an administrative hearing would then take place. The facility is allowed to operate during the appeals process.

The facility services disabled, elderly and people with mental health disorders like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Late in 2017, NBC12 reported there were numerous violations found at the facility.

One of the violations said an inspector observed a resident with facial bruising:

Based on resident interview and facility documents, the facility failed to notify the licensing office, by the next working day reported any major incident that negatively affects or threatens the life, health, safety or welfare of any resident. Evidence: On 11/06/2017 while observing the physical plant, the Licensing Inspector observed that resident #10 had facial bruising and had sustained a head injury. The Virginia Department of Social Services did not receive any notification regarding resident #10's head injury.

Another one of the violations found was this:

Based on resident and staff interviews and facility documentation, the facility failed to ensure compliance with its own policies and procedures. Evidence: On 11/13/2017 while observing a medication administration pass, it was observed that resident #9 had a large purple and bluish facial bruise with extreme eye swelling. When interviewing the Administrator, the Administrator did not have knowledge of what happened. The Administrator then inquired to facility staff and confirmed with staff, the resident had a fall on 11/12/2017. According to the facility head injury protocol, a call for emergency services will be completed immediately. When the inspector arrived on 11/13/2017, a call for emergency services had not yet been made.

NBC12's investigation also revealed a video of possible abuse being investigated by the Virginia Board Of Long-Term Care Administrators.

The facility, which is located at 7806 Forest Hill Avenue, has been in operation for over a decade. In December, the facility was listed for sale for $4.5 million.

"Every day, I live in agony," a resident told NBC12 in November.

"You try to go to sleep at night, and you've got like 10 bed bugs crawling all over you," the resident said. "Head lice has been going around. Bed bugs is like an infestation here … like every room has them."

The investigation for the facility's adjacent property at 7804 Forest Avenue remains open.

