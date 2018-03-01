Barcelona sends signed jersey to hero student in US

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Barcelona says it has sent a signed team jersey to the student who was credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students during a school massacre in the United States two weeks ago.
The club says it will also help organize a meeting between the first-team players and 15-year-old Anthony Borges, who was shot five times during the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
Barcelona says Borges' father told the club his son always dreamed of traveling to Spain to meet with Barcelona's players.
Lionel Messi was among the players who signed the jersey sent to Borges.
The club said on Thursday the teenager played for two months at Barcelona's youth academy near Fort Lauderdale in 2016.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolMore >>
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.More >>
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.More >>
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoMore >>
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoMore >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>